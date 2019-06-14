Amateur boxing bonanza at Wanderers Club tomorrow

WINDHOEK - Kinda Boxing Promotions in association with AC Boxing Academy and 12 Rounds Boxing Academy as well as Iron Lady Promotions will tomorrow jointly host an amateur boxing bonanza at the Wanderers Sports Club in the capital.

The fight between Flaime Nangolo and Salatiel Moses will headline the event, which will also see top acts such as Sacky Amutja squaring off against Dominicus Weyulu in a super lightweight fight over six rounds.

Imms Moses from AC Boxing Academy told New Era Sport that Nangolo recently turned professional at age 17 – making him the youngest professional boxer in the country at the moment.

‘’Usually, boxers turn professional at the age of 20 years, so this is a young prospect to watch out for on Saturday,’’ he said.

The first bout of the evening will see Matheus Nghikevali vs Erastus Jonas in the junior flyweight division both making their professional debut, followed by Johannes Andreas who will be making his professional debut against Paulus Amavilla in the lightweight division.

In the flyweight division, Tomas Ndeitunga will trade blows with Theodor Nuyoma, while Martin Mukungu and Sakaria Shehama will battle it out in the super bantamweight division, all of these bouts are scheduled for four rounds.

A total of seven amateur bouts are going to be on display starting at 18:00 with tickets costing N$100 or a table of six people at N$3000 at AC Boxing Academy or at the gate.

