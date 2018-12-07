Angula appointed to Supreme Court

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK - The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has announced it has recommended that President Hage Geingob appoints Deputy Judge President Hosea Angula as an acting judge of appeal at the Namibia Supreme Court with effect from January 1, 2019 until December 31 the same year. It also announced the reappointment of former Constitutional Court of South Africa Judge Yvonne Mokgoro and long-serving ad hoc Judge of Appeal Fred Chomba from Zambia as well as the reappointment of Acting Judge of Appeal Theo Frank for another year.

It was further announced the President, on recommendation of the JSC, re-appointed acting judge of the High Court, Dr Collins Parker, from December 1 this year to December 10, 2019 and of Acting Judge Petrus Unengu on a further term from January 16, 2019 to June 30, 2019.

Senior Magistrate Claudeen Claasen was appointed as an Acting Judge of the High Court from December 1 this year to June 30, 2019. Claasen is currently the deputy chief magistrate assigned with the responsibilities, among others, to coordinate and execute training and other special projects for the magistrates in the country and to preside over cases.

She is a career magistrate whose involvement in the law spans over 14 years. She has served in various positions within the magistracy before her appointment as deputy chief magistrate. She also served as a public prosecutor from 2003 to 2004.

Claasen obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Namibia in April 1994 and later in June 2002 graduated with a LLB degree from the University of South Africa.

She participated in basic Aspirant Judges’ Training Programme in 2017, which offers training to magistrates and judges’ researchers to empower them to aspire for appointment to the High Court. She is married with one child.

