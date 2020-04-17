Antonio signs album sales deal with 11 new service stations

  • April 19th, 2020



Staff Reporter   Entertainment   Khomas
June Shimuoshili

The COVID-19 lockdown does not mean non-essential service providers are not working.

 Dragan Djokic better known as Antonio of Antonio Arts has taken this time to add new service stations to the already existing list of service stations who sell Namibian music. The service stations are inclusive of Engine, Shell and Puma.

“ All new 11 service stations are all in the northern towns. Every situation provides an opportunity and I decided to use my lockdown time with something that will benefit the music industry,” he said.

Antonio says his efforts do not end in the northern towns alone as he is also targeting towns including Kamanjab, Opuwo, Khorixas as well as Outjo.

The aim, at the end of the day, is to make local music available in all corners of the country to benefit fans and artists. This will help combat music's industrial issues such as piracy.

 

Staff Reporter
2020-04-17 11:49:40 | 1 days ago
