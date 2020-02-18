APLI - APLI 2020 fellows Part 1 Staff Reporter Youth Khomas

The African Pathfinder Leaders Initiative Fellowship has admitted 14 Fellows for the 2020 Fellowship. Below are brief profiles of the first seven:

Ruth Mweendeleli

Onayena, Oshikoto region

Founder of Circle of Dreamers Club (Education Sector)

How was your experience at the first APLI Residential Training?

My experience was exceptional and the following sessions stood out for me during the training. The first will be emotional debt, it made me look at life differently, secondly, public speaking which goes hand in hand with the session on pitching. Finally personal branding, transforming your earnings into savings and financial management and budgeting helped me understand that there is more to money than just spending and that you as an individual needs to represent your own brand.

Hilya Indongo

Oshikango, Ohangwena region

Founder, Financial Literacy Programme (Financial Sector)

How was your experience at the first APLI Residential Training?

The three sessions that stood out for me are personal finance, financial management and the pitching session. I enjoyed these sessions most because they gave me key insights on what I should incorporate in my project and the importance of a unique value proposition, which is a concept I didn’t know about. The APLI Fellowship is a life-changing opportunity.

Nanguei Tjipura

Grootfontein, Otjozondjupa region

Founder, Mentoring By Me (Social Welfare Sector)

How was your experience at the first APLI Residential Training?

APLI leadership programme is a life changing experience. From the guest speakers to the activities done, the programme always kept me thinking. I took in so much information over the course of the programme that I sometimes felt overwhelmed, but in a good way. From learning how to speak in public to overcoming the potential barrier of diversity, the programme informed me on how to become a successful leader in today’s society.

Loide Fonia Angula

Okahao, Omusati region

Partner, Cyclops Manufacturing Namibia (Technology Sector)

How was your experience at the first APLI Residential Training?

On a personal level, the ‘Emotional Debt’ session was quintessentially eye opening. Discovering that emotional debt enslaves one to the past, affects his/her present, gives people power over one and may have a negative effect on one’s future if not dealt with. Emotional debt affects one’s mental health and being free from it improves it.

Chanel Do Couto

Windhoek, Khomas region

Founder, Dream Alive Centre (Career Guidance Sector)

How was your experience at the first APLI Residential Training?

The training was great. One of the sessions which stood out for me is on “Emotional Debt”. This session taught me how to let go of things from the past that holding me back from being the best version of myself. Another session which stood out for me is the one on community engagement because I learned how to engage the various stakeholders in the community as I am planning and implementing my project.

Justine Domingues

Oshakati, Oshana region

Executive Director – CA Academic Mentors (Education Sector)

How was your experience at the first APLI Residential Training?

I grew in character and knowledge through the first residential training and improved my skills in personal branding, public speaking, design thinking and being teachable. APLI is allowing me to improve my community and make an impact that matters by being empowered to take action.

Aron Mundanya

Divundu, Kavango-East region

Founder, Mukwe OVC Support Services (Social Work Sector)

How was your experience at the first APLI Residential Training?

I enjoyed the on community engagement session most. The session taught me how I should work in the community with the different people who live there, how to engage community leaders and give them the freedom to contribute to the programme. Local communities know their problems and solutions best, so it is important to collaborate with them.

