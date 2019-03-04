AR to march on 14 000 land applications

WINDHOEK - Affirmative Repositioning (AR) movement alongside some Windhoek citizens will be marching to City of Windhoek (CoW) head office on March 18 to demand positive answers regarding 14 000 land applications submitted to their office four years ago by landless Windhoek residents.

The movement will also demand from the CoW to finalise the 300 plots at Goreangab under the mass urban land servicing project, which was embarked on about five years ago but with no progress. The movement will also demand the stoppage of the demolition of homes of the poor.

In the letter addressed to City of Windhoek Chief of Executive Officer Robert Kahimise last week Friday, AR also demands the allocation and occupation of empty Otjomuise mass houses.

AR activist Job Amupanda wrote to Kahimise that many of their applicants have not heard from the municipality since submitting their applications in 2014.

Amupanda said he is aware there have been random tokenism or maybe just about 80 successful applicants who got land under the mass land scheme.

“Instead, the municipality has become more concerned with internal squabbles that do not deliver land and homes to the poor,” stated Amupanda.

The march will take place the same day AR activist Dimbulukeni Nauyoma will appear in the Katutura Magistrate’s Court for the second time following his arrest in January when he tried to obstruct a police officer from executing official duties, and for illegal land grabbing and instigating public violence. Nauyoma and the community in Okuryangava rebuilt a shack of an unemployed and destitute mother of two after it was demolished by the CoW property management department.

Amupanda said by 08h00 they will gather at the court and from 10h00 proceed to CoW where they will hand over their memorandum of demands. From 13h30 the group will proceed from CoW to Parliament Gardens where they are expected by 14h00 to submit their land indigenization bill to the Speaker of the National Assembly Peter Katjavivi.

Their land indigenization bill details and outlines immaculately the stoppage and selling and ownership of land to foreigners who Amupanda said are the “priority”.

When Katjavivi was asked if he received the letter, he said he did not have any knowledge but if the letter was received it goes to the secretary of the National Assembly and is then processed according to who should deal with it.

When reached for comment KahimIse sent a text message asking to call this reporter later.

2019-03-04 09:27:29 28 days ago