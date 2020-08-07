Artists welcome virtual NAMAs ceremony Paheja Siririka Entertainment Khomas

The Namibian Annual Music Awards (NAMAs) finale will be hosted live, virtually over an eight full weekend period, starting from 15 August to 14 October 2020.

This was announced by the awards’ Executive Chairperson, Tim Ekandjo. “We will award four categories over a full weekend, two on Saturday and the other two on Sunday. All the mini NAMAs’ shows will start at 16:00,” added Ekandjo.

He said: “Throughout the weekends, fans will be allowed to vote for the 5 artists that they want to see perform again and the artist with the highest SMS votes will perform on Sunday, 8th November in the All Fan Favourite slot to officially close the NAMAs 2020 and to bid farewell to this 10 year-long magnificent event that has transformed the Namibian music scene.”

Tulinane Amushila known as Tulisan made it to the NAMAs in the best kwaito category, with the first track ‘Iyaalo aano’ from his latest album, titled ‘Fimbi fimbi’. He said the NAMA being virtual is a great step to help stop the spread of Covid19 and keep everybody safe.

‘’Digitally, fans can now engage from home and practice social distance at times like this as they wait to see their favourite artist’s win. I’m looking forward to the show’’.

Rapper/actor Dice thinks that under the circumstances it’s a good idea. ‘’Besides, many musicians including myself the suspense is killing. It’s about time we get to it and celebrate the nominated brothers and sisters’’.

The NAMAs Premium Livestream Concerts will be exclusively available to view to people who bought a ticket to the show. To attend the NAMAs Premium Livestream Concerts and to view it live as it happens online, on your mobile or on laptops, computers or Smart TV’s, you will have to purchase a ticket.

“Once you’ve purchased a ticket you will receive a message containing your secure unique logon details to stream the show live. Your ticket gives you access to the live show, in addition, the ability to view the NAMA concert again within 48 hours afterwards. All of the concerts will be re-broadcast again to everyone else, on NBC Television as well in 3 days after the live concert happened,” detailed Ekandjo.

Although the public vote for Best Pan African Artist of the Year already closed in May, the voting for the Song of the Year will continue until 24th October 2020 at 14:00. - psiririka@nepc.com.na



