Ashwyn Mberi is first under the stars

WINDHOEK - Ashwyn Mberi introduces the first edition of Night Under the Stars (Nuts) this Friday at the Goethe-Institut Namibia.

Mberi promise to welcome the brand new year with his captivating energy as a lyricist, having decided to go solo after years of collaborations in various genres. This edition of Nuts from 19:00 at the Goethe-Institut Namibia will feature a set of audience favourites from productions in the past and introduce new tracks to showcase Mberi’s set of skills.

Known for establishing initiatives such as “The Gathering” and the “Lyricist’s

Lounge”, Mberi says this edition of Nuts is unique. “I have in the past focused on establishing platforms for a diverse set of upcoming artists to express themselves and decided to focus this year on going solo,” says Mberi who was silent when asked about releasing an album later this year.

Through the fresh and evergreen productions that complements his dynamic voice, exploring themes of love, inequality and mental health, but most importantly from the perspective of a black youth, him and his band will through his poetry and music present his experience of the themes and connect with his audience in the local arts scene of Namibia.

Mberi notes how the local arts scene is growing and speaking the truth to empower the youth on a journey of healing and love.

2019-01-28 09:42:46 7 hours ago