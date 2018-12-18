Axed councillors’ ally thrown out of meeting

Nuusita Ashipala

ONAMUNGUNDO – An infamous politician who claims to have formed a political party to contest the 2019 elections, Kennedy Iilonga was escorted from a community gathering at Ondonga Palace by security guards on Friday.



Iilonga claims to be the brains behind the greenhorn political formation by the name ‘National Empowerment Fighting Corruption Party’.



It is not yet clear whether the party is registered with the Electoral Commission of Namibia or not.

Iilonga was rejected from the meeting after he started presenting alleged succession letters which he claims were signed by Omukwaniilwa Immanuel Kauluma Elifas allowing his nephew and personal assistant Fillemon Shuumbwa to succeed him.

The meeting refused to receive the copy of which Iilonga terms as proof provided to him by Omukwaniilwa Elifas, while the royal family called to the guards to remove him from the Palace.



Iilonga since the inception of the Ondonga squabbles last year has been known to belong to the faction of the axed traditional councillors.



The meeting was organised by the Royal family to give information to its populace of where it stands with the ongoing tribal squabbles.



Although it called for Aandonga people to unite, those in attendance were eager to know when the ongoing squabbles would be put to rest.



Questions to bring the two factions to the table to resolve the matter were not answered.

The Royal family could however also not provide a time frame but assured that they are working around the clock to ensure that peace is restored.



Answering questions on behalf of the family, Selma Gwanandjokwe Shejavali said the family is dealing with issues of subsidiary payment by government made to the alleged second office representing the Ondonga Traditional Authority currently operating from Oniipa.



“All we know is that office has not received the blessing of Omukwaniilwa. But this issue of the second office is painful to the Royal family because it has sowed division amongst the family members and the entire Ondonga,” said Shejavali.

The family also wants the succession of Omukwaniilwa to be resolved.



Pendapala Nakathingo has from the onset supported and he also expressed his support for the axed councillors.

“I am not pained by the expulsion of the councillors or instated councillors. Succession should be left to the family, but I appeal that issues involving the councillors should be sped up because our people are in a mess,” Nakathingo said.

