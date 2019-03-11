  • April 1st, 2019
BA strengthens title credentials, Reds in hot pursuit…Ghosts fishing in troubled waters

BA strengthens title credentials, Reds in hot pursuit…Ghosts fishing in troubled waters

Carlos Kambaekwa   Sports   Khomas
21 days ago
1,306
0

WINDHOEK – Deplorable Katutura giants Orlando Pirates Football Club sank deeper into the relegation zone when the Sea Robbers were humbled 2-0 by Unam in a one sided MTC Premiership clash in Windhoek on Saturday. 

Much traveled pocket size striker Tara Katupose, netted on either side of play to complete his brace and give Woody Jacobs’ resurgent “Clever Boys” a well deserved victory.  

Veteran striker Rudolf “Magic Feet” Bester showed that he has lost none of his nostalgia when it comes to goal scoring. 
Nowadays doubling as player/coach, the former Brave Warriors, Maritzburg United, Orlando Pirates and Moroka Swallows (all PSL) deadly net buster scored the only goal of the match in the second half.

Elsewhere, reigning Namibian champions African Stars kept their slim title hopes alive via hard fought one-nil (1-0) triumph over stubborn Mighty Gunners. 

Nimble footed attacking midfielder Image Izaaks netted the only goal of the match in the second half in an otherwise entertaining clash of the titans.  

The league’s new boys Young Brazilians and Tura Magic could only fashion out a goalless draw at the gravel surfaced Karasburg field.

League rookies Okahandja United fairytale run came to an abrupt end suffering a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of visiting seasiders Eleven Arrows. League returnees Julinho Sporting and Tigers cancelled each other out in an exciting 1-all stalemate. 

Absalom Iimbondi’s well-placed spot kick put Ingwe ahead but the lead was to be short-lived as the hosts were on level terms through schoolteacher Francisco Almeida’s strike - seven minutes later (1-1). 

In a rather strange twist of admission, Tigers’ interim gaffer Boere Mokwena was gracious with the overall outcome of the match heaping accolades on their gutsy opponents, who finished the match with a man down after one of their star players fell foul of the referee’s crime sheet.

“I must applaud Sporting FC admitting that they did put up a great fight. To be brutally honest, the referee was a bit harsh towards our opponents – they should have been awarded a clear cut penalty kick - but that’s the nature of football,” charged Mokwena.

MTC Premiership table toppers Black Africa consolidated their position at the summit of log standings via a comprehensive 4-0 thumping of title contenders Life Fighters – to all but deactivate any remote aspirations “Kahirona” might have entertained, toppling the runaway log leaders from the pedestal. 

Brave Warriors’ versatile midfielder Dynamo Fredericks and Denver Meyer netted a goal apiece to put the log leaders firmly in the driving seat - going into the changeover (2-0).

Further goals via the obedient boots of free scoring winger Wendell Rudath and serial net rattler McCartney Nowaseb completed the riot for Wire Shipanga’s well-oiled brigade. Final score,  BA 4-0 Life Fighters.


Carlos Kambaekwa
2019-03-11 10:35:44 21 days ago

1 Comments

  1. User
    n.s warriors united football club

    I think soccer in Namibia is growing u, strength to strength, what is think MTC, FNB with NPL should do is to just help the team on logistical fund, the monthly grants which they are receiving now and when agreeing on terms and conditions NPL should stick to that should not breach it again. because at the end of the day the teams will suffer out of what you have strived to do for their benefit but ruin it yourself at the end again, its not good. I think if the sponsor can bring it up again to N$ 150 000 per month each team that will do our teams better because they will be able to improve their infrastructure and handle players needs well. and for now it is still very good apart from the management wise which is upside down but the sponsors are really committed. and the league prize to adjust it this way like; 1st N$1 million and 2nd N$ 700 000, 3rd N$500 000, and 4th N$ 300 000. that could really be satisfactory at least. that is my opinion, Thank you!

