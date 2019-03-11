BA strengthens title credentials, Reds in hot pursuit…Ghosts fishing in troubled waters

WINDHOEK – Deplorable Katutura giants Orlando Pirates Football Club sank deeper into the relegation zone when the Sea Robbers were humbled 2-0 by Unam in a one sided MTC Premiership clash in Windhoek on Saturday.

Much traveled pocket size striker Tara Katupose, netted on either side of play to complete his brace and give Woody Jacobs’ resurgent “Clever Boys” a well deserved victory.

Veteran striker Rudolf “Magic Feet” Bester showed that he has lost none of his nostalgia when it comes to goal scoring.

Nowadays doubling as player/coach, the former Brave Warriors, Maritzburg United, Orlando Pirates and Moroka Swallows (all PSL) deadly net buster scored the only goal of the match in the second half.

Elsewhere, reigning Namibian champions African Stars kept their slim title hopes alive via hard fought one-nil (1-0) triumph over stubborn Mighty Gunners.

Nimble footed attacking midfielder Image Izaaks netted the only goal of the match in the second half in an otherwise entertaining clash of the titans.

The league’s new boys Young Brazilians and Tura Magic could only fashion out a goalless draw at the gravel surfaced Karasburg field.

League rookies Okahandja United fairytale run came to an abrupt end suffering a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of visiting seasiders Eleven Arrows. League returnees Julinho Sporting and Tigers cancelled each other out in an exciting 1-all stalemate.

Absalom Iimbondi’s well-placed spot kick put Ingwe ahead but the lead was to be short-lived as the hosts were on level terms through schoolteacher Francisco Almeida’s strike - seven minutes later (1-1).

In a rather strange twist of admission, Tigers’ interim gaffer Boere Mokwena was gracious with the overall outcome of the match heaping accolades on their gutsy opponents, who finished the match with a man down after one of their star players fell foul of the referee’s crime sheet.

“I must applaud Sporting FC admitting that they did put up a great fight. To be brutally honest, the referee was a bit harsh towards our opponents – they should have been awarded a clear cut penalty kick - but that’s the nature of football,” charged Mokwena.

MTC Premiership table toppers Black Africa consolidated their position at the summit of log standings via a comprehensive 4-0 thumping of title contenders Life Fighters – to all but deactivate any remote aspirations “Kahirona” might have entertained, toppling the runaway log leaders from the pedestal.

Brave Warriors’ versatile midfielder Dynamo Fredericks and Denver Meyer netted a goal apiece to put the log leaders firmly in the driving seat - going into the changeover (2-0).

Further goals via the obedient boots of free scoring winger Wendell Rudath and serial net rattler McCartney Nowaseb completed the riot for Wire Shipanga’s well-oiled brigade. Final score, BA 4-0 Life Fighters.

