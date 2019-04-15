Bail reduced in case of man accused of killing his brother

WINDHOEK – The Katutura Magistrate’s Court showed mercy on a man who has been in police custody for allegedly stabbing his brother to death over N$20 last year.

Accused, Immanuel Nepela (28), got his bail reduced last week after the court noticed that he was still in custody although he was granted bail during his previous court appearance. Nepela got his bail reduced from N$2 000 to N$1 500 after informing the court that he was not able to pay the stipulated amount for his release.

Nepela, a taxi driver, is facing a charge of murder in connection withs the death of his older brother Salatiel Nghiyolwa. Nghiyolwa died June 2018 after he was stabbed with a knife in the rib at Eehambo dhaNehale informal settlement in Hakahana, Windhoek.

According to witnesses, Nghiyolwa, also a taxi driver at the time, took firewood (a week before his death) to Nepela who sells grilled meat. The agreement was that Nepela would give Nghiyolwa N$20 later in the day for the firewood.

Later on, the brothers got into an argument and it is alleged that Nepela then pushed and overpowered Nghiyolwa, who dislocated his arm and strangled him causing him to pass out for some time.

The following day, family members suggested that the brothers should be separated and told Nepela was to move out of their shared shack. Furthermore, Nepela was told to go home in the northern part of the country, a suggestion he refused.

Witnesses indicate that Nepela was later seen that night crying while following the main road. He was allegedly holding a blood-stained knife saying that he had just killed his brother.

Nepela will appear in court on May 23 after Magistrate Namwenyo Shikalepo postponed the matter for further police investigations. According to state prosecutor Victoria Likius, a photo plan of the crime scene and several witness statements are still outstanding.

2019-04-15 09:56:02 11 hours ago