Bank extends helping hand to rural school

KAKEKETE - Rundu FNB Business Manager Geraldo Illarius says expanding educational opportunities is one of the ways that Namibia could bury the scourge of poverty.

He says the private sector should get on board and play a key role in ensuring that learners are kept in school by assisting them.

Geraldo made the remarks recently during a donation of goods worth N$100 000, which he handed over to Cocoma Junior Primary School at Kakekete village on behalf of his employer First National Bank (FNB) Namibia through its FirstRand Namibia Foundation Trust.

The donation was given in the form of mattresses, blankets and pots for the community hostel.

“As a member of the private sector, FNB accepts its responsibility in assisting government in creating inclusive education for all Namibian children,” said the Rundu FNB business manager.

Learners at the school in Ndiyona Constituency sleeps on shared worn out mattresses in overcrowded makeshift structures made of wood, grass and mud walls.

The school has 141 learners from Grades 1 to 4 and out of that total number, 84 are in the community hostel which built to keep the learners that would walk long distances from scattered villages around the school and farms were many of the learners are children of farmworkers.

It was noted some learners would miss school because they had come across an elephant and ran back to the safety of their homes. Due to this, the school and the Kakekete community came up with the idea of a community hostel in 2017.

“Education is a societal issue and we intend to play our part, at FNB we remain committed to the reduction of poverty in Namibia and in particular aiding the disadvantaged and vulnerable members of our community and by that we are proud to support Cocoma with mattrasses, blankets and pots because we know that this will go toward a worthy cause of creating a warmer winter for the little ones,” further stated Illarius.

Illarius while handing over the recent donation noted that, education is one of the most important sectors for the socio-economic development of this country and FNB through various initiatives and sponsorships over the past six years has invested more than N$13 million in educational material and equipment for schools across the country. “And it is something that we will continue to support even in these grim economic times, because at FNB we know that when conditions are tough it makes the learning environment difficult,” Illarius reiterated.

In March this year, the school also got assistance from Robby Amadhila of Roama Gates from Ondangwa, who delivered 30 beds to the needy school. The beds were donated by himself and some of his friends who felt learners needed decent beddings.

2019-06-14 09:30:14 21 hours ago