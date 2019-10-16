Bank Windhoek celebrates Customer Service Week

WINDHOEK - Bank Windhoek executives joined the rest of the world in paying homage to customers and frontline staff in recognition of the International Customer Service Week held annually in October. The initiative, aimed at enhancing positive customer experience, kicked off on Monday, October 7 and concluded on Friday, October 11, 2019.

Themed Magical Moments, this year’s event focused on reminding customers of Bank Windhoek’s commitment to customer satisfaction and service excellence.

Branches and departments also nominated colleagues who excel in various areas of the Bank’s customer centricity approach.

Bank Windhoek executives visited branches as they engaged with customers and observed how they were being serviced by the bank’s staff. Bank Windhoek’s Managing Director Baronice Hans, visited the bank’s Omaruru Branch. “As a customer-centric organisation, this week allows Bank Windhoek to actively engage with our customers. Positive and strong relationships with our customers remain a key strategic imperative and this initiative shows our drive to realise this in so many ways,” said Hans.

Bank Windhoek’s Chief Financial Officer, James Chapman, served customers at the Bank’s Main Branch, while the bank’s Executive Officer of Marketing and Corporate Communication Services Jacqueline Pack, assisted customers at Bank Windhoek’s Kudu Branch. Executives from Capricorn Group also lend a hand at branches to show their support for the Group’s flagship brand.

Customer’s appreciation

Achilles Iipumbu, who has been a Bank Windhoek customer for the past nine years, said that he appreciates the bank’s customer service. Ursula Matzopoulos, a Bank Windhoek customer since 1994, commended Bank Windhoek for offering her the best customer service over the years. “Most of my family members, are Bank Windhoek customers.” she said.

Eugenia Mangana, who opened a new bank account, said: “I heard about Bank Windhoek’s efficient customer service and decided to join,” she said as she visited the bank’s main branch accompanied by her family member Athanasius Swartbooi – a long-time Bank Windhoek customer. Madeleine Corlia, a customer based at Bank Windhoek’s Kudu Branch, applauded the bank for always assisting her whenever she needs help. “The relationship I have with the bank is excellent,” she said.

Chapman said that it is vital for the bank to engage with customers and to see what front line staff deal with on a regular basis, as this allows the Bank to make better informed business decisions that will add value to the Bank’s products and services on offer. He also emphasised that both staff members and customers are vital to Bank Windhoek’s existence. “They are the custodians of Bank Windhoek’s reputation of delivering the best customer experience,” said Chapman.

At the end of the exercise, the executives applauded the staff and thanked customers for their loyalty. “This initiative lived up to its promises of conveying a positive customer experience to our customers and staff,” concluded Pack.

The Customer Service Week was established by the International Customer Service Association (ICSA) in 1984. Each year, thousands of companies worldwide celebrate it. They represent leading financial, healthcare, insurance, manufacturing, retailing, hospitality, communications, not-for-profit and educational organizations, as well as government agencies. The next event will take place on Monday, 5 until Friday, 9 October 2020.



