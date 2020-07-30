Bank Windhoek closes main branch as staff member tests positive Staff Reporter Business Khomas

Bank Windhoek has confirmed its main branch in the capital, as well as the Auas Valley and Ashirwad agencies that are served from that branch, were closed over the weekend after one of the branch’s employees tested positive for Covid-19. As a precautionary measure, the branch was disinfected and all co-workers were sent home to self-isolate until further notice. The branch will reopen today.

A statement by the bank noted that the contact register was handed over to the Ministry of Health and Social Services to continue with their contact tracing. The bank has also advised customers for whom it is necessary to visit the branch or any of the other branches in Windhoek or call the bank’s 24-hour customer contact centre.

“We urge all our customers to make use of our digital platforms such as iBank, Cell phone Banking and EasyWallet. Customers are assured that disinfecting protocols, the wearing of masks and social distancing measures will continue to be applied and monitored at all Bank Windhoek branches,” read the statement.

Bank Windhoek also made the decision to enhance safety measures and encouraged all employees, who are technologically able to work from

home, to do so. “Our experience during the initial lockdown was that most of our non-customer facing departments and employees are adequately equipped and skilled to work productively from home,” read the statement.

Bank Windhoek’s other branches will, however, remain open during normal business hours to assist customers with their banking needs. Strict social distancing guidelines apply at all branches, in accordance with the floor space in a particular branch, subbranch or agency. Also, masks should be worn at all times and sanitisers will be available at all branch entrances.

“Our ATMs and Point-of-Sale devices are also regularly disinfected after use by customers. We want to assure our employees and the public at large that health and safety is our priority. We request all Namibians to unite and comply with health guidelines as issued by the Namibian government. Together, we can flatten the curve,” the statement concluded.

