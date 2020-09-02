Bank Windhoek gets new executives Staff Reporter Business Khomas

Bank Windhoek has announced the appointment of its new chief financial officer Zenaune Kamberipa, effective 1 September 2020.

Kamberipa will be taking over from James Chapman, who has been appointed as executive officer: retail banking services. Kamberipa started his career as an auditor at Deloitte South Africa in 2010 and moved back to Deloitte Namibia in 2013.

Before joining Bank Windhoek, he was the group financial manager at FirstRand Group for four years. Kamberipa completed his tertiary education at the University of Witwatersrand in South Africa and is qualified as a chartered accountant.

He is currently in the final stages of completing his MBA with Stellenbosch University. He has spent his entire career in the financial industry and brings with him a wealth of experience from which Bank Windhoek will only be able to gain.

“In my new role at Bank Windhoek, I look forward to implementing and driving the financial strategy of the Bank and to partnering with the other business units to achieve the bank’s strategy,” Kamberipa said.

“We look forward to benefitting from his knowledge, experience and fresh perspective. Furthermore, I am confident he will make a positive contribution,” said Bank Windhoek’s managing director Baronice Hans. Chapman, in his new role, takes up the responsibility of leading Bank Windhoek’s largest business unit.

As executive for retail banking services, Chapman will be responsible for managing the bank’s entire branch network, serving personal, business and corporate customers across the country. He will also be responsible for implementing the bank’s digitisation strategy across retail banking services.

“Chapman has held the role of CFO with distinction over the past four years and has demonstrated that at Bank Windhoek, we do not aim only to create jobs but ultimately to build careers through focussed leadership development,” said Hans.

Chris Matthee, who for the past ten years has led Bank Windhoek’s retail division to become a leader in the field of customer-centric service, will be joining Capricorn Private Wealth as the new executive officer: Capricorn Private Wealth with effect 1 September 2020.

Matthee holds a B. Comm Hons degree from the Stellenbosch University and has also served the bank in other various disciplines, including IT and specialist finance at an executive level over the years.

“We look forward in tapping into Matthee’s wealth of retail and client experience to serve the premium segment of the bank,” Hans continued.

Leon Koch will be moving from Capricorn Private Wealth and will take over the Business Banking division as from 1 September.

Koch has held various roles within the banking sector and holds an MSc in International Banking and Finance.

Business Banking includes the Commercial and SME customer segments.

“I look forward to his valuable contribution and wish him well in his new role; Leon is a seasoned banker and consistently delivers stellar results,” said Hans.

