Beaulah Kapepu set to release second album

Following up from her last offering ‘You raise me up’, Beaulah Kapepu is set to release her second gospel album, which is yet to be titled.

Having carved her way into the gospel sphere, singing in her vernacular language, Otjiherero, the singer told Entertainment Now! that it is sometimes challenging to express herself in her mother tongue.

‘’It’s a challenge to write in my language, as I find it difficult to express myself in Otjiherero. But, it’s important for me to create my art in a local language, as I feel that is one of the best ways to promote our culture and not get lost in other leading cultures,’’ she expressed.

She recently released a new single, ‘Mekutanga Vi’, accompanied by a music video that has garnered over 20 000 views. The album will be out in September with a new different sound from her last album, which will resonate well with the young, the elderly and all tribes.

Having been in the music industry for over a decade, she feels her first album set the right tone for her career. ‘’It opened doors for me to do local expos and festivals, such as the Ongwediva Trade Fair, Copper Festival, Otjiwarongo Show, Windhoek Trade Show, etc. The album opened doors for me to tour South Africa with one of South Africa’s illusionist Johan Yssel for two years. I toured South Africa almost all the provinces and shared stages with many prominent South African artists. I sold hundreds of copies during the tour,’’ she ended.

Mekutanga Vi is on YouTube and the audio can be downloaded for free on Namibiamusic.com.

