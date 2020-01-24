Beso Media presents ‘I Create Namibia’ Staff Reporter Entertainment Khomas

Aletta Shikololo



WINDHOEK - A Windhoek-based, world-class creative agency on Saturday launched a workshop, I Create Namibia, aimed to teach and act as a networking hub for media enthusiasts, under the theme “goal setting and planning”.

I Create Namibia, from inception, has been a platform to educate, inform, inspire and motivate Namibian creatives on the related economy and how to contribute to it.

The workshop, which will be hosted once a month, will run along the lines of teaching media enthusiasts on how to run their businesses – from finances to business etiquette. It was led by creative and prosperity coach Karen Powell and writer Cindy Van Wyk.

Talking to Entertainment Now!, one of the 50 attendees of the workshop said he will be attending every month, as he was mentored on how to set goals and stay committed, which, said, was quite a struggle to him.

According to Betty Sibeso, the chief creative officer of Beso Media, I Create Namibia will cover 12 different themes throughout the year. These themes include: ‘running a creative business’, ‘tax and all that stuff’ and ‘funding, loans and grants’. The participation fee is N$100.00 per session. She encouraged all creatives and those who require mentorship in the industry to take part in the next workshops.

Beso Media is involved in all aspects of digital and creative design, print media design, advertising and corporate branding, graphic and commercial art services, corporate identity design services (logos), social media marketing, digital marketing, content creation and website design.

“Our goal is to establish a standard creative agency, whose services and brand will not only be accepted in Namibia but also in other parts of the world,” said Sibeso.



