Beukes calls it quits after 4 years at NTA

The CEO of the Namibia Training Authority (NTA), Jerry Beukes, has tendered his resignation after four years at the helm of the authority. This was confirmed in a statement by NTA board chairperson Amon Ngavetene, who said the resignation would be effective as of 30 September 2020.

Beukes, whose five-year contract would have ended on 31 May 2021, will leave the NTA to commence the next chapter of his career in the project management and private consultancy sector.

During his tenure, Beukes oversaw significant changes in establishing NTA as the port of call for technical and vocational skills in Namibia.

“His commitment to the task at hand has resulted in a wide range of tangible improvements to our country’s technical and vocational education and training (TVET) sector. Sound engagement and the delivery of high-quality WET services have been hallmarks of his term in office and Mr Beukes leaves the NTA in a strong position for future growth,” read the statement.

Meanwhile, the NTA board has informed the minister of higher education accordingly. An announcement about interim and continuity arrangements until such time that the vacancy is filled will be announced in due course.

“On behalf of the Namibia Training Authority and Namibia’s TVET fraternity, the board thanks Mr Beukes for the energy, vision and zeal he brought to this role; we wish him a successful future as he progresses his career,” the statement concluded.

2020-08-06