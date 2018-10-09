Bezi bar murder suspect denied bail

KATIMA MULILO - Nzundamo Kabala, 35, was denied bail when he appeared in the Katima Mulilo Magistrate’s Court yesterday on charges of murder and attempted murder.

According to the police report, Kabala was at Bezi bar situated along the Zambezi River, in Katima Mulilo on Friday night, when he allegedly started assaulting his long-time girlfriend Kahimbi Mahoto, when her cousin Falali Mahoto attempted to stop him.

Kabala opened fire and fatally shot 26-year-old Mahoto in the chest, and injured Kahimbi on the right arm. Kahimbi was rushed to the Katima Mulilo Hospital where she is reportedly in a stable condition.

The suspect was later arrested at Kalumba village some 10 kilometres south of Katima Mulilo while he was trying to flee. A pistol registered in his name and loaded with 12 bullets was found in his possession and another 16 rounds of ammunition for the same pistol.

The case was postponed to 06 December, to allow room for further investigations. Magistrate Boyd Namushinda presided while Astrid Hewicke appeared for the state.

