Bipa reviewing Copyright Act

Paheja Siririka

WINDHOEK - Business & Intellectual Property Authority (Bipa) is reviewing the Copyright Act, Act 6 of 1994 by engaging all its stakeholders in the creative industry in order to develop an all-inclusive law. The Namibian DJ Association has called on local radio stations to get permission or licenses to play any type of music. This was agreed upon by the association and the Namibian Society of Authors and Composers of Music (Nascam)’s order to promote music and distribute royalties accordingly.

“As a matter of fact, any venue, business or person that plays background, recorded, broadcast or live music in public, or that makes a copy of a musical work, must get a music usage license from Nascam. This includes businesses such as radios and television broadcasters, restaurants, fun day events, pubs/bars, nightclubs, shopping malls, supermarkets, etc,” said Justus Goreseb, a DJ consultant.

“There are international benefits, and we will be networking with international associations to bring various DJs into the country and also sending Namibian DJs out of the country to perform and to network and we are also looking at educational partnerships with other countries to make the DJs more professional,” said Goreseb.

“Any person who creates a platform to play music to the public should get a Copyright Public Performance Music License,” said Herbert Wantenaar, Nascam’s regional copyright music license inspector. He further said people should be proud of Nascam as it is tasked with safeguarding music and distributing royals.

“Nascam is the best collective management organisation (CMO),” he said. Wantenaar said Nascam has signed reciprocal agreements with other music regulatory organisations in Germany and America, the Southern African Music Rights Organisation (Samro), etc. with the aim of safeguarding music internally and externally.

“It is okay to play music in your car but the moment you widen your spectrum and start playing for the masses, you need to obtain a license from Nascam to do that,” said Wanternaar.

2019-04-02 09:36:14 1 hours ago