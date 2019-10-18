Blvcboxx to drop Christmas album Strauss Lunyangwe Entertainment Khomas

WINDHOEK - Record label, Blvcboxx, which consists of Top Cheri, King Elegant, Slime, Athawise, Faragama and Tesh, is planning to release a Christmas album soon.

Formed only last year, it seems everything that the label touches turns to gold. This is evidenced by the label’s recent collaboration with PDK on its new single ‘Saka’, which has received rave reviews and garnered 238 908 views in four weeks.

Speaking to Entertainment Now! award-winning Namibia Annual Music Awards (NAMAs) artist, Top Cheri, told this reporter that the formation of the label was to make the world dance. “The aim is to make the world dance. We want to inspire and show that it’s indeed possible,” she said.

On their latest hit with PDK, which they recently performed at the MTC Knockout Project, she expressed their passion to make memorable music that is truly Namibian. “Teamwork is key. We came together and got into the studio with one goal, which was to make a song that will touch Namibian hearts,” she explained.

Top Cheri, (real name Monica Pinias) and once a manager of Mushe, is hard at work with a follow up to her album ‘Fertile’, which got her seven nominations for the ninth edition of the NAMAs and scooped the best newcomer and best album award.

“I’m busy with the final touches of my second album titled ‘My Matrimony’. It’s the best work I have ever worked on. It’s out of this world actually,” she said.

The label, which is sometimes confused as a crew has its pulse on the music industry as it plans on dominating the local charts.

