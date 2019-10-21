Bogus taxi driver accused of rape

WINDHOEK - A man who posed as a taxi driver is on the run after reportedly raping a grade 12 learner in Windhoek last week.

According to the police, the bogus taxi driver took a detour during the journey, pulled into a bushy area before raping the young woman.

New Era has since learnt that the grey Toyota corolla, which was driven by the alleged rapist, appeared to be fake, as it is registered under a different vehicle as per the City Police system.

Khomas regional crime investigations coordinator Deputy Commissioner Abner Agas told New Era that the driver has not been arrested yet.

Khomas police regional commander Joseph Shikongo in a police report last week, said the 19-year-old girl boarded a taxi with big number H416 from Hakahana with the intention to be dropped off at Wanaheda at around 23:00.

According to the report, the driver was alone when the teenage girl boarded the taxi.

“They drove together through Matshitshi Street in the bushes and the driver stopped the vehicle and begun to rape her without sexually consenting to it. He later dropped her in Wanaheda and drove off with her cellphone,” stated Shikongo.

