BoN awards bursaries to five best matriculants

Aletta Shikololo



WINDHOEK – The central bank of the Republic of Namibia, Bank of Namibia (BoN) awarded five of the best 2019 matriculants last week.

As part of the bank’s bursary scheme, matriculants who passed with flying colours were given bursaries to go pursue their studies at universities of their choice.

The bank’s bursaries are awarded based on merit after the extensive search coupled with interviews of shortlisted candidates.

Although 364 learners from across the country applied for the bursaries, only Helena Enkali, Uanjandisa Rukoro, Petrina Shindimba, Uahengisa Katjizuko and Sylviano Afrikaner were successful.

At the award ceremony, Governor of the Bank of Namibia, Ipumbu Shiimi, encouraged the students to discover their purpose in life as they embark on their tertiary education journey, stating that “it is the secret to a meaningful life”.

The governor gave nuggets of wisdom from his days as a student, by advising the beneficiaries to stay true to their purpose, finding the required balance between academic life and free time on campus while steering away from temptations of campus life that their new-found freedom brings.

Talking to Youth Corner, 18-year-old Helena Enkali from Oshana region said, getting BoN bursary is a privilege to her as such opportunities only happen once in a lifetime.

Enkali who obtained 65 points in seven subjects advised school learners not to take education for granted and work hard to the best of their abilities.

“I could not believe that I obtained one of the prestigious awards in the country. Finally, I am going to study for my dream course at one of the best universities. I feel blessed,” stated Sylviano Afrikaner who is planning to study for a B. Com degree in finance at the University of Cape Town.

Over the years, the bank has availed more than 100 bursaries to Namibian students who would have otherwise not been able to pursue further studies.

The bursary scheme of the bank caters for registration, tuition and accommodation fees, books, living-related costs for the duration of studies and a return flight ticket for those admitted outside the country.

2020-01-29