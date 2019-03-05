Bowls’ traditional annual tourney a massive success.

WINDHOEK – It was rather a busy one for bowls in general but hosts TransNamib Bowling Club (TNBC) in particular, when the latter staged its annual fundraiser tourney in Windhoek last weekend.

The gathering attracted a total of 52 bowlers, young and old, as well as the youngest player on display one Hailey van Wyk, 8, with the oldest Eric Luff, 86, also joining the fray.

The one-day tourney was played over two rounds of 10 ends that saw the quartet of Jan Wijgergans, Jenny Gardiner, Michael Wells and Merryl Butcher come out tops.

The theme was “green” to celebrate St Patrick’s Day, even though it is still two weeks away and with most players entering into the spirit of the theme, a great time was enjoyed by all and sundry.

Traditionally, the day after TNBC’s fundraiser, Windhoek Bowling Club (WBC) and TNBC play each other for the Dawson Cup.

The pair are the oldest bowling clubs in the country, with WBC having been established in 1938 and TNBC a year later and the rivalry and friendship between the pair has always been great.

Not much is known about the origin of the Dawson Cup. However, word has it that it was indeed donated by a certain GH Dawson in 1939. This particular trophy has over the years been contested by the two clubs every year with the exception of the Second World War period and immediately thereafter.

TNBC has won the trophy 38 times as opposed to WBC’s 27. while accolades were squared one season. Last weekend saw TNBC come out victorious winning three games out of four and scoring 6 points to WBC’s 2. All matches were played in the true spirit of bowls with friendly rivalry being the order of the day.

