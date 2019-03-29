Brass Institute invites former and current president, to the ninth trumpet fest

WINDHOEK-The Brass Instrument Training Institute (BITI), is gearing up for its ninth trumpet festival and instrument workshop this June.

BITI is a community project that teaches theory of music and musical instruments in Katutura East Constituency. Following a successful event last year that attracted a large audience, organisers are at it again this year, but are in need of financial assistance to the value of N$ 150 000 to host a successful festival. Founder of the institution, Moses Seibeb, says the funds will be used for logistics including printing of t-shirts and to pay for accommodation for invited bands and members of the public. He adds that the aim of the festival is to enhance the talents of trumpet and other music instruments players.

Seibeb is also inviting the president of the country, Dr Hage Geingob, to be part of this year’s celebration as he donated some instruments to the Institute in 2012. Apart from that, he also wants to invite former President Hifikepunye Pohamba who assisted them previously during the opening of the institution in Grootfontein.

The festival will be preceded by a weeklong instrument workshop. “The main aim is to teach people how to handle the trumpet, how to produce sound on the trumpet, how to read and write music and how to practice long and short, high and low notes on the trumpet, as well as rhythm practicing,” says Seibeb. He adds that the festival itself will be hosted from June 25 to 30 under the theme “Nehemia 4:19: When we build a wall, but we scattered, and if we hear the trumpet we must come together”

Seven music directors that he has been training for the past years, will be introduced to be in charge of the institution. There will also be various bands performing and an exhibition of different musical instruments.

BITI’s purpose is to inspire and motivate the youth of Katutura and Namibian youth in general to inculcate and further develop their social and culture norms.





2019-03-29 11:09:29 3 days ago