Bright Hill Pre-School gets N$85 000 from German Embassy

Paheja Siririka

WINDHOEK - The Bright Hill Pre-School situated in Okuryangava in the Katutura suburb received an amount of N$ 85 244 from the German Embassy recently. Founders and directors of the pre-school, Franz-Josef and Anne Mueller have a heart for education and decided to establish the pre-school in 2000.

The pair are grateful to the Germany Embassy for the amazing support received thus far. The donation was made available through the micro-project fund of the Embassy. Mueller said the funds have been allocated to erect a razor blade fence as break-ins have been on a rise.

“We have experienced a lot of break-ins so the razor blade fence will be useful to ensure the safety of the students and staff,” she said.

Mueller further explained that a portion of the funds will go to the installation of solar panels for electrical purposes as the school currently runs on a generator. The classrooms will be supplied with light in the winter months and thus will be more efficiently.

“A bigger refrigerator will be purchased for the storage of food,” she informed this reporter. Bright Hill Pre-school has three experienced and qualified teachers, one cook, one cleaner and a maintenance man. “It is not easy trying to make sure things go according to plan,” said Mueller.

She said more donations are needed as far as the running cost of the school is concerned which is a day to day routine. Children are also provided with daily meals with the need for more fruits and vegetables.

The main focus of the school is the early childhood education of three to six-year-old children with a total of 80 learners. “Many of these children come from very difficult family backgrounds, so the school is particularly committed to ensuring that disadvantaged children have access to education and shelter in a safe and supportive environment, ” stated Mueller.

2019-08-07 07:13:56 9 hours ago