Budding striker Gurirab favourite at NPL awards …new date for awards to be announced

WINDHOEK – The 2018/19 Namibia Premier League (NPL) awards, which were initially scheduled to take place this Friday at the Safari Court Hotel in the capital, have been postponed and a new date for the prestigious awards ceremony will soon be communicated, New Era Sport learnt late yesterday.

NPL spokesperson Andre Gariseb also confirmed to this publication that the awards will not take place on Friday as was earlier planned, due to logistical issues, but said an official statement will be released today by the league, whereby a new date and venue will be comminuted with the media and general public.

Otjiwarongo-based club Life Fighters budding striker Isaskar Gurirab leads the list of nominees for the six categories of the 2018/19 NPL awards, as he is the sole contender for the Top Goal Scorer of the Season accolade and has also been shortlisted for the Player of the Season award alongside Dynamo Fredricks and Wesley Katjiteo, both Black Africa.

The 21-year old striker, who is currently in Dubai as part of the 28-man Brave warriors camping squad for this year’s African Cup of Nations (Afcon), has also been shortlisted for the Players Player of the Season award alongside Tigers Absie Iimbondi and again Katjiteo of Black Africa.

Gurirab stole the limelight in the just-ended NPL season, scoring an amazing 22 goals and 28 league outings for his beloved Fighters, who finished within the top-five of the log table.

The other categories sees reigning champions Black Africa mentor Paulo Shipanga competing for the Coach of the Season accolade with Tura Magic’s Fortune Eichab and Unam FC gaffer Woody Jacobs, while Referee of the Season award is being contested by Jackson Pavaza, Jonas Shongedi and Nehemia Shooveleka.

Referees Mathias Nevonga, Mathew Kanyanga and Eneas Shikongo are all vying for the Assistant Referee of the Season accolade.



2019-06-04 09:43:24 3 hours ago