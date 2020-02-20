Budget cuts not an excuse - PM

Prime Minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila says public servants should not use the excuse of budget cuts for failure to deliver and implement government programmes.

Addressing government executive directors yesterday, Kuugongelwa-Amadhila said the time of low and negative economic growth was well documented.

“I am certain that, some ways of service delivery are costing

the State massive amounts, especially were it involves third parties. I therefore task that the secretary to Cabinet engage with executive directors to identify such wasteful means of service delivery, and adopt cost effective and efficient ones,” she directed. The prime minister also lamented the misuse of government assets, especially vehicles.

She said control measures need to be strengthened, and misconduct be meted to those found wanting.

Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila also decried the bloated public wage bill that is currently standing at N$29.3 billion, saying it needed to be addressed, especially during the economic slump. She said the public service wage bill, as percentage of the budget remains high. “The wage bill continues to increase unabated. This has now put tremendous pressure on the government’s resources to address other pressing developmental imperatives and improve service delivery,”

Kuugongelwa-Amadhila indicated. “This is not sustainable, especially during the slowdown in the economy.

“Therefore, managing personnel to be effective is one of the imperatives we have to resort to.” She said government has also observed that, to address identified loopholes in Public Service Employee Medical Aid Scheme (Psemas), all main members and their dependents must re-register by end of March 2020. She added such communication has been sent to all government departments. She also implored executive directors to ensure that the monthly payroll is verified and reconciled to filled and approved positions.

On corruption in the public service, she said it is worrisome to note reported cases of corrupt activities involving staff members of government departments.

“This trend is very worrisome. Corruption reverses the developmental gains that we have achieved over time and erodes public confidence. Therefore, all corrupt activities should be reported to responsible institutions, and internal misconduct cases must be handled speedily,” she said.

2020-02-20 07:57:15 | 2 days ago