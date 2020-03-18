Build It Omuthiya commits to assisting schools Obrien Simasiku National Oshikoto

OMUTHIYA – Hardware retailer Build It Omuthiya has signalled its firm commitment in assisting the education sector in Oshikoto region, said business owner Herman Nekomba in remarks delivered on his behalf by store manager Lebeus Petrus during the handover of building material to the Omuthiyagwiipundi Secondary School. The building material would be used towards the construction of a school hall, which will also be used by the local community. The donated items are worth N$45 580 and include 30 tones of concrete stones, cement and super bricks.

The donation comes a week after New Era published an article highlighting the challenges faced by the school in completing the project. “This is just the beginning, as we start ploughing back in our community, particularly in the education sector, because that is the foundation of future generations. Some time this week, once all is in place, we will also be able to donate cement to another school in Omuntele constituency,” revealed Nekomba.

“Empowering the learners means the nation will be in good hands in the future as we tackle the fight for a good course in the education sector. In doing so, we are also meeting the government halfway.”

A teacher at the school, who is administering the project, Johannes Andreas, once again appealed to members of the public to come on board and assist in whichever way they can for the school hall to be realised. “I would like to inform the community that the hall is being built with funds from donations, fundraising and parents’ contribution without government assistance.

Thus, your assistance is highly needed, as this will be beneficial to the community, considering that Omuthiya has no hall where meeting or events can be held,” stated Andreas.

Kind… Build It Omuthiya donated building material to the Omuthiyagwiipundi Secondary School.

