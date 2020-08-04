Bukalo gets N$145 million meat processing plant John Muyamba National Khomas

×

RUNDU – The Bukalo Village Council has approved the construction of the N$145 million modern meat processing plant on a five-hectare piece of land where a dry meat processor, meat boilers and several other meat products would be processed, thereby creating much-needed jobs, revealed the Zambezi region governor Lawrence Sampofu during his state of the region address last Thursday.

“The project is estimated at more than N$145 million and will include the construction of staff houses, the administration block and sewer system outside of the current Bukalo oxidation sewerage network to cater for the effluent of animal dung and discharges from processed meat,” he said.

Sampofu said the meat processing plant has been commissioned by the village council and is expected to be fully operational in January 2021.

The governor also reported that comprehensive conservation agriculture programmes are ongoing in Zambezi region. The programmes are aimed at reducing and reversing land degradation, as well as to mitigate the impact of climate change through the adoption of Conservation Agriculture as a basis for sustainable crop production and improve food security at national and farm level.

There is also a production incentive for sunflower oil producers.

“The project aims to assist groups of farmers with the provision of production input subsidies, ploughing, planting, harvesting and marketing services,” stated the governor.

Sampofu noted Zambezi, like all the 14 regions, also has a program for small stock distribution and development in communal areas.

2020-08-04 10:17:23 | 12 hours ago