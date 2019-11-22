Call for entries into food safety competition Staff Reporter National Khomas

Paheja Siririka

WINDHOEK - The Swakopmund Municipality’s Health Services Department has called on all food establishments to participate in the food safety and hygiene competition slated for November 25-29, 2019.

General manager for health services at the Swakopmund Municipality Clive Lawrence said with the festive season fast approaching at the coast, they found it imperative to enhance the importance of safe food preparation practices and to raise awareness on hygienic principles in food premises.

“Environmental health practitioners have a responsibility to educate and advise on the maintenance of food safety and hygienic standards at all public food preparation premises,’’ stated Lawrence, further explaining that training of food handlers on safe preparation of food is performed regularly to achieve this goal.

The organising committee aims to accomplish this by inviting all food preparation establishments in Swakopmund to enter the competition. “This is the second time we are hosting this competition, the first one was last year, aiming to encourage food preparation premises to maintain a safe and hygienic standard to prevent foodborne illnesses,” he said.

Lawrence further pointed out this competition is open to bistros or coffee shops, restaurants, takeaways, mobile kiosks or trailers. Initially, the organising committee had nine categories but reduced to six, in order to shift the focus on food preparation.

The prize-giving ceremony will be held at the Summer Festival on December 13, 2019. In addition to free advertisements in local newspapers to support their businesses, Lawrence said there are trophies up for grabs. “First-prize winner gets a golden trophy, a certificate for participating and sponsorship to advertise twice in the local newspapers,” outlined Lawrence.

The second winner walks away with a silver trophy, certificate and sponsorship to advertise once in the local newspapers, while the third winner gets a bronze medal and certificate for participating.

Lawrence calls out all food preparation establishments to come in numbers and enter for the competition. The closing date is today.

