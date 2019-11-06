Capricorn Group’s Horst Simon wins Africa Risk Management Award Staff Reporter Business Khomas

WINDHOEK - Horst Simon, Business Risk Officer at Capricorn Group Enterprise Risk Management (ERM) department, was nominated by an industry colleague in South Africa for the Africa Risk Management Award and at the Annual Awards Ceremony of the Institute of Risk Management South Africa (IRMSA). During the annual ceremony on November 01, 2019 at Gallagher Convention Centre, it was announced that Simon won this award.

Capricorn Group itself was also shortlisted for an industry award for their Risk Culture Building program in the Financial Services category at the same event. It was announced that the Reserve Bank of South Africa won the award. However, it was an excellent achievement for Capricorn Group to be shortlisted for this award along with such a contender.

IRMSA is recognised as the Professional Body for Risk Management in South Africa by the South African Qualifications Authority (SAQA) and firmly upholds the importance of its role as custodian of best Risk Management practice, as well as its responsibility to develop those in the industry. The non-profit organisation represents individuals and companies committed to the enhancement of the Risk Management discipline. The organisation serves aspiring risk practitioners and professionals, and decision makers in Southern Africa, dedicated to the advancement of the risk management profession through accreditation, research, promotion, education, upliftment, training, guidance and strong relationships with other institutes or associations.

Capricorn Group’s Horst has been formally involved in the Risk Management discipline since 2001 when he was appointed as Head of Operational Risk for Stanbic Africa and tasked with developing the ORM frameworks and policies for the African operations of the Standard Bank Group of SA. Since then, he had a full career in risk management with multinational banks and organisations in Southern Africa and the Middle East.

Horst contributed to the Risk Management industry through voluntary knowledge sharing and mentoring, and the nomination included highlights of his passion and dedication to the development of the profession throughout the years. The nomination was also supported by personal accomplishments in his career, which included achievements on concept development, strategy and execution.

The president of IRMSA, Berenice Francis, said in her message to the attendees at the awards that the risk management fraternity acknowledges and thanks the shining role models and professionals for their contributions. Upon receiving the Africa Risk Management Award, Namibian born Horst said, “Thank you to the Board of Directors at Capricorn Group and its Executive for Enterprise Risk Management, Nico van der Merwe, for the opportunity to return to Namibia after 32 years and start the process of Risk Culture Building in the Capricorn Group. I dedicate this award to all those who walked with me along the way and to the Capricorn Group Citizens in Namibia, Botswana, Zambia and South Africa; you are the managers of risk in our business – on-the-spot – every day.”

Interestingly, Horst wore red ‘velskoene’ with his formal attire, sparking curiosity among the audience at the event. He clarified their interest when he added, “Thank you to all the leaders in the Group who recently became #RedVellieMovement leaders. You are an example of what is possible: for proudly living the Capricorn way, supporting innovation and moving with agility. I am a capacity builder; thus, as a leader, wearing my red vellies means I am committed to a bright future of customer excellence. Continue being connectors of positive change in the region and hold on to the Capricorn way and the four pillars of risk culture in all you do.” This declaration not only openly testifies his passion as a risk manager but also his commitment to be a connector of positive change within Capricorn Group.

Capricorn Group’s Executive Officer: Enterprise Risk Management, Nico Van Der Merwe, confirmed that Capricorn Group is very proud of Simon’s accomplishments and salutes his efforts to contribute to the Group and Southern Africa in general.

2019-11-06 07:30:45 | 1 days ago