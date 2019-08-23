CDC holds regional workshop on financial management

WINDHOEK - A week ago, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) hosted a five-day workshop that helped improve the financial management skills of CDC partners in Namibia and five other countries in the region.

The purpose of this workshop was to strengthen the financial management skills of partners who receive funding through the CDC.

Namibian implementing partners that attended included the Ministry of Health and Social Services, Namibia Institute of Pathology, Development Aid from People to People (DAPP), ITECH, JHPIEGO, and Potentia. They were joined by CDC staff and partners from Lesotho, Zambia, Rwanda, South Africa and Tanzania. All the organisations receive funding from the U.S. President’s Emergency Plan for Aids Relief (PEPFAR).

The CDC Namibia Country Director, Dr Eric Dziuban, informed the participants that the combined value of this year’s PEPFAR funding to all six countries represented is US$1.8 billion.

He noted: “As much as PEPFAR is proud of its data-driven approach, PEPFAR is also proud of its transparent, accountable and efficient investments. To use PEFPAR’s words, ‘Our services always must be responsive to the needs of the client and designed to reach the most people in need with each dollar invested.’”



