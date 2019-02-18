Change in leadership as O&L Group gears up for Vision 2025
WINDHOEK - The Ohlthaver & List (O&L) Group Executive Chairman, Sven Thieme, on Thursday announced a change in leadership in the company that is the largest private employer in the country. As of the beginning of July this year the current managing director of O&L subsidiary, Namibia Breweries Limited (NBL), Wessie van der Westhuizen, will become the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the O&L Group, replacing Peter Grüttemeyer who retires at the end of June after 15 years of service in the position. Grüttemeyer will step into a non-executive director role while Broll Namibia’s current MD, Marco Wenk, will be at the helm of NBL as new MD. The change in leadership comes as O&L starts crafting its new Vision 2025.
Thieme said: “As is the case with any world class soccer team, our purposeful journey of ‘Creating a future, enhancing life’ requires a winning team made up of the right skill set in the right position. Looking at what the future holds, and reflecting on the amazing work done by these colleagues, I am excited that these appointments are a step in the right direction as we embark on 2025.”
NBL’s current Finance Director (FD), Graeme Mouton, is appointed to serve as the new MD of Pick n Pay (PnP) Namibia, replacing current MD, Norbert Wurm who will take up the MD chair at O&L Leisure. Current O&L Leisure MD, Terence Makari, has been appointed as new MD of Broll Namibia, effective 1 July 2019.
Thieme said: “I am extremely proud of the above individuals and the rest of the O&L Group leadership and I am confident that these breakthrough appointees will significantly contribute to bringing our purpose to life as we embark on Vision 2025. The next O&L chapter brings with it endless opportunities to define the role we play as we positively impact the Namibian landscape through absolute and consistent operation in breakthrough all the time!”
Staff Reporter
2019-02-18 10:25:58 1 months ago