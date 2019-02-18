Change in leadership as O&L Group gears up for Vision 2025

WINDHOEK - The Ohlthaver & List (O&L) Group Executive Chairman, Sven Thieme, on Thursday announced a change in leadership in the company that is the largest private employer in the country. As of the beginning of July this year the current managing director of O&L subsidiary, Namibia Breweries Limited (NBL), Wessie van der Westhuizen, will become the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the O&L Group, replacing Peter Grüttemeyer who retires at the end of June after 15 years of service in the position. Grüttemeyer will step into a non-executive director role while Broll Namibia’s current MD, Marco Wenk, will be at the helm of NBL as new MD. The change in leadership comes as O&L starts crafting its new Vision 2025.

Thieme said: “As is the case with any world class soccer team, our purposeful journey of ‘Creating a future, enhancing life’ requires a winning team made up of the right skill set in the right position. Looking at what the future holds, and reflecting on the amazing work done by these colleagues, I am excited that these appointments are a step in the right direction as we embark on 2025.”

NBL’s current Finance Director (FD), Graeme Mouton, is appointed to serve as the new MD of Pick n Pay (PnP) Namibia, replacing current MD, Norbert Wurm who will take up the MD chair at O&L Leisure. Current O&L Leisure MD, Terence Makari, has been appointed as new MD of Broll Namibia, effective 1 July 2019.

Thieme said: “I am extremely proud of the above individuals and the rest of the O&L Group leadership and I am confident that these breakthrough appointees will significantly contribute to bringing our purpose to life as we embark on Vision 2025. The next O&L chapter brings with it endless opportunities to define the role we play as we positively impact the Namibian landscape through absolute and consistent operation in breakthrough all the time!”

