Children in for great fun at first ever Summer Kids Festival

WINDHOEK - The first ever Summer Kids Festival is taking place this Saturday at the Eros Sport Field.

Organisers say the summer festival for children is to provide fun and inexpensive entertainment for them before their December holiday. The festival also fosters a sense of community and provides a fun and safe environment for children to play. “We can’t think of a better way to kick start the summer than going to Kids Fest. This one-day event will be packed with kid-friendly fun activities. Kids and parents alike will enjoy exciting games, fascinating displays, interactive shows, live music and great food,” says Beverly Skrywer, one of the organisers. She adds that the event’s main aim is to celebrate Namibian children. Incidently, yesterday was World Children Day with Namibia joining the rest of the world in celebrating it.

The activities at the events includes jumping castles, water slides, face painting activities, zip wire, sorb balls, go-karts and other various entertainment for the whole family to enjoy. “Children can get into some messy play, become artists and learn a new thing or two. Enjoy some physical activity in the Fit Kids Block and Toddler zone,” says Skrywer. In addition, there will also be a number of activity stands, as well as food stands. “We also endeavour to engage businesses that are in search of creative, and interactive ways to reach new, loyal and active customers that would like to partner with us,” she says.

Tickets for the festival are available from Webticket and PicknPay outlets or at the festival venue itself. Tickets include unlimited playtime at the inflatable play zone.

2018-11-21 09:44:20 1 months ago