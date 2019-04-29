China reaffirms support of Namibia’s wildlife protection

Aletta Shikololo

KAMANJAB – China firmly supports Namibia in combatting illegal wildlife activities such as illicitly carrying and smuggling wild animal products, a senior official from its local embassy said.

Yang Yun, chancellor at the embassy, reaffirmed this commitment at the commemoration of National Youth Day here.

Ay the event, themed ‘Namibia youth united for wildlife conservation’, which took place in Kamanjab on Saturday, Yang said China wants to advance cooperation with Namibia in wildlife conservation.

He said: “We are willing to provide a variety of necessary assistance.”

The chancellor called upon young people to join the field of wildlife conservation and promote sustainable development of the field.

China banned the import and export of rhino horn and domestic trade in the product as early as 1993.

“From January 2018, the commercial processing and sales of ivory have been completely banned, making China the most stringent country,” stressed Yang.

Minister of Environment and Tourism Pohamba Shifeta, speaking at the event, complained that poaching is driven by international criminal syndicates.

The minister said: “ Young men and women in our communities are being lured to participate in harmful activities for short-term goals.”

Concerning reports in various media about incidents involving the Chinese engaged in wildlife crimes, Yang said: “No matter which country the citizens are involved, they should firmly be brought to justice.”

Yang confirmed that China is a good friend of Namibia and is willing to exchange ideas, share experiences and jointly promote wildlife conservation.

He added that although the Chinese involved in these crimes are few compared to other nationals including Namibians, poaching should be brought to zero.

Speaking at the same event, the Minister of Sport, Youth and National Service, Erastus Uutoni, called upon the nation to join the collective effort to help preserve wildlife in promoting awareness among young people.

“If we act together, we can overcome indifference, combat greed and preserve the natural heritage for the benefit of future generations,” the minister added.



