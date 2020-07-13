Chinese donate sewing machines, 18 000 face masks Selma Ikela Front Page News Khomas

Covid-19 has not only affected the political and economic situation but it has posed new challenges to women empowerment, youth development, as well as employment, where many have been retrenched, said Chinese ambassador to Namibia Zhang Yiming.

Zhang made these remarks during the donation of 18 000 face masks and 120 thermometers to First Lady Monica Geingos’ One Economy Foundation through China’s first lady Peng Liyuan on Friday.

The Chinese embassy also donated 30 sewing machines to the Foundation to help address issues that affect women, as well as youth employment and development.

Peng donated medical supplies to 53 African countries that have diplomatic relations with China, through the Organisation of African First Ladies for Development (OAFLAD), helping mothers, children and young people in Africa to combat Covid-19, which has recked havoc on the continent.

Zhang stated the protection and development of women and youth rights is a common challenge for developing countries.

He said the Chinese government has always attached great importance to the rights and development of women and children.

“It is an important idea contained in the China Communist party’s national governance theory to uphold the fundamental policy of gender equality and safeguarding the rights and interests of women and children,” noted Zhang, who witnessed several virus relief donations from the Chinese.

The Chinese ambassador said this year is a critical one for the Chinese government to eradicate absolute poverty and complete the building of the moderately prosperous society in all respects.

“Despite the negative influence inflicted by Covid-19, the Chinese government and people are making their utmost efforts to realise the redetermined target,” added the ambassador.

While receiving the donation, Geingos said the sewing machines will allow them to make re-useable masks, which is sustainable.

She stated the donation is a recognition that epidemics affect the most vulnerable members of society, thereby imploring everyone to fight and do their part.

2020-07-13