Christianity’s dubious and flawed foundation

Nikanor Panduleni Pathindi

Christianity fostered a kind of slave morality that suppressed the desires contained in the human will. Christianity and colonialism are often closely associated because Catholicism and Protestantism were the religions of the European colonial powers and acted in many ways as the “religious arm” of these powers.

Initially, Christian missionaries were portrayed as visible saints, exemplars of ideal piety in a sea of “persistent savagery”. However, by the time colonial era drew to a close in the last half of the 20th century, missionaries became viewed as “ideological shock troops” for colonial invasion whose zealotry blinded them.

Christianity is force-feeding us the glorious tale of Aman, who happen to be his own father and a ghost at the same time. The image of God as requiring the suffering and death of Jesus to effect reconciliation with humankind is immoral. If God wanted to forgive our sins, why not just forgive them? Who is God trying to impress?

Jesus did not accomplish what Israel prophets said the messiah was commissioned to do. He did not deliver the covenant people from their gentile enemies, reassemble those scattered in the diaspora, restore the Davidic kingdom or establish universal peace (Isa 9:6-7).

Instead of freeing Jews from oppressors and thereby fulfilling God’s ancient promises for land, nationhood, kingship and blessing - Jesus died a “shameful” death, defeated by the same political power he was prophesied to overcome.

Indeed the Hebrew prophets did not foresee that Israel saviour would be executed as a common criminal by Gentiles, making Jesus cruxification a “stumbling block” to scripturally literate Jews.

Christian preachers counter this argument by stating that these prophesies will be fulfilled by Jesus in the Millennial Reign after the Great Tribulation.

Several verses in the New Testament contain Jesus predictions that the Second Coming would take place within a century following his death. Jesus appears to promise his followers that the Second Coming is to happen before the generation he is preaching to vanishes.

I see this as an essential failure in the teaching of Christ.

Christianity doesn’t mean morality. The ethics in the bible should be criticised, such as the commands in the Old Testament by God to commit genocide, and to spare no people.

A Christian world that will permits millions of Jews to be slain without moving heaven by prayer and earth in every human way to save its Jews has lost its capacity for moral and spiritual survival.

Finally, I have a question for the so-called prophets and apostles. Where are the first people on earth (Adam and Eve)? Heaven or hell?

2019-05-24 09:39:19 11 hours ago