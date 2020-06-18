City lights up informal settlements Selma Ikela National Khomas

×

The City of Windhoek has installed 11 high-mast lights in some of Windhoek’s informal settlements.

According to Windhoek mayor Fransina Kahungu, the lights were erected in December 2019 but were only switched on this past weekend.

The poor lighting in many parts of the informal settlements has been cited as a contributor to crime and other social evils.

Kahungu said the lights would increase public safety while reducing crime such as robbery.

The city erected high-mast lights in Tobias Hainyeko, Samora Machel, Moses Garoeb and Mix settlement.

Two lights will also be erected at Groot Aub.

According to Kahungu, a budget will also be approved to allow the city to provide electricity to individual households. A total of 84 households in Babylon and One Nation have also been connected to the power grid.

A meat vendor from Babylon informal settlement, Ndalikuyondja Malakia, who is one of the beneficiaries, said the provision of electricity was long overdue.

The 38-year-old said he has already purchased his television set, as well as a fridge for his business.

Malakia has been residing at the settlement without electricity for over 20 years. He praised Kahungu and urged her to continue with her great work of bringing development to the residents.

Malakia added the provision of electricity would also help him with his business, as his meat will not rot anymore.

He is also grateful for the gesture of the mayor to set up her office at the Maxuilili centre at the Babylon informal settlement.

Another resident of Omukwanangobe informal settlement in the Moses Garoeb constituency Simon Cornelius also expressed appreciation with the high-mast lights but informed Kahungu they need toilets, as they currently use riverbeds when nature calls.

– sikela@nepc.com.na



2020-06-18 09:50:30 | 11 hours ago