City police nabs habitual housebreakers

WINDHOEK - City police has arrested four habitual housebreakers after they were intercepted and found in possession of suspected housebreak-in equipment.

City police spokesperson Fabian Amukwelele said the men were found in possession of an unregistered firearm of which a serial number has been removed.

Amukwelele said the police ascertained the firearm does not belong to any of the men.

Police found a balaclava, beanie hat, bolt cutter and other tools in the boot of the taxi they were driving in.

Amukwelele said the men were intercepted around 00h00 in Windhoek West on Friday while driving in a vehicle with tinted windows in the direction of Independence Avenue. “They were driving suspiciously and our member pulled them off, “remarked Amukwelele.

He added one of the suspects is sought after by the police for a housebreak-in incident that occurred in Academia two months ago.

He said another suspect was released on bail two weeks ago in the case of housebreak-in.

Amukwelele stated the taxi in which the four men were travelling in is authentic but used for criminal activities after hours.

2019-10-29 07:29:23 | 3 hours ago