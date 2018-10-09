Coetzee father and sons again rule the roost with small stock at Windhoek Show

WINDHOEK-In an incredible feat, the father and sons combination of Piet, Zirk and Xico Coetzee, repeated their domination of the small stock arena at the just ended Windhoek Show by walking off with almost every conceivable award for Van Rooys, Damaras, Boer Goats and Veldmasters.

The Coetzee camp delivered the champion senior ram and ewe for Veldmasters as well as the three top junior and senior rams and ewes. They also exhibited the senior and breed champions and senior reserve Damara champions and Piet exhibited the junior champion as well. He also brought the Damara breed champion ewe and reserve champion ewe to the show and paraded the senior champion and reserve senior champion. Coetzee won the first five places in the six-teeth category for Veldmasters as well as the first the first three places for the eight-teeth category. Coetzee also showed off the junior and reserve junior Damara ewes and ruled the roost in the four- and six-teeth categories.

They were crowned breeders with the most points and Breeder of Champions by winning most of the five group classes for small stock.

The senior and breed champions Van Rooy also belonged to them. The junior and senior as well as reserve senior ram came from Coetzee. He also walked off with the best breed champion ram and reserve breed champion Van Rooy.

Piet walked off with the reserved junior Van Rooy champion as well as the senior champion ewes and reserve breed champion. He also took the first five places in the category for Van Rooy 50 to 65 kg lambs and the breed champion and reserve breed champion rams.

Xico won the two-teeth class for Boer Goats, while Zirk ruled the roost in the four-tooth class with Adriaan Louw the winner of the six-teeth category and Delano Strauss the winner in the eight-teeth class. The brothers, who are in a closed corporation with their father trading as Namboer, have been crowned Auctioneering Group of the Year, and they run it as a family business. Wife Nicolene excels with her administrative skills and financial know-how, while sons Xico and Zirk assist Piet in running Namboer like clockwork. Piet has won world championships with his small stock, and has been crowned Small Stock Breeder of the Year for five years in a row since 2009, and he is also one of only 370 individuals in the world to have been awarded the National Auctioneers Association’s prestigious Certified Estate Specialist (CES) award as an internationally qualified specialist auctioneer.

Zirk received the SAIA Golden Merit Award in 2012 and Xico walked off with the same award in 2011. Piet was also crowned SA champion auctioneer in 2008 and competed at the world championships in Nashville in 2008.

Coetzee says he is extremely happy and honoured to have achieved such success. “We do not compete at shows for selfish reasons. We do it to improve our breeds and make these genetics available to upcoming farmers to ensure Namibia stays renowned for its high quality small stock,” he states.





