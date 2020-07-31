Coleman joins Spanish giants Sevilla Otniel Hembapu Sports Khomas

Brave Gladiators poster-girl Zenatha Coleman has found a new home in the Spanish Primera División after the 26-year old Namibian silky striker signed with Sevilla FC Femenino, a few months after parting ways with Valencia Féminas CF.

Coleman’s move to Sevilla was confirmed by the club yesterday on its website, but details around the duration of her contract with the Spanish side were not immediately available at the time of going to print.

The nimble-footed Namibian star will be expected to add more firepower to the Sevilla wolf pack next season as she continues to hog headlines in the Spanish women premier league with her flair and industriousness.

Having amicably parted with Valencia, Coleman joined Sevilla as a free agent. Before moving to Valencia in 2018, the Namibian international also plied her trade for Zaragoza CFF, also in that country’s Primera División. Prior to moving to Spain, Coleman starred for Gintra Universitetas of Lithuania, where she scored a record 110 goals in 31 outings.

Coleman was also a key figure for Gintra Universitetas during their 2016/2017 season UEFA Women’s Champions League campaign, which saw the Namibian rubbing shoulders with some of the world’s renowned talents. She joined Gintra from local side Tura Magic Ladies FC in 2016. “Coleman stands out for her speed, good technique and the ability to adapt to different positions

within the attack, something that will allow coach Cristian Toro to find different variants for greater fluidity at the top,” the club said on its website yesterday.

– ohembapu@nepc.com.na

