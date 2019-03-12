Commonwealth Day commemorated in Windhoek

Noreen Sitali

WINDHOEK - Namibia joined other 52 Commonwealth countries around the world in commemorating the Commonwealth Day yesterday, marking the 70th anniversary of the London Declaration when nations of the Commonwealth agreed to move forward together as free and equal members.

The day is meant to commemorate the ties that bind the association together as well as reaffirm faith in the principles and values its members share.

Delivering the Queen Elizabeth’s message, Speaker of the National Assembly, Professor Peter Katjavivi said the monarch was thankful for the networks of cooperation and mutual support to which commonwealth countries contribute, and on which they draw together because of the collective values shared.

“The vision and sense of connection that inspired the signatories has stood the test of time, and the Commonwealth continues to grow, adapting to address contemporary needs,” said the Queen.

The event brought together Commonwealth member states’ foreign missions in Namibia and those in attendance enjoyed different traditional cuisines from Commonwealth member states residing in Namibia.

“Today, millions of people around the world are drawn together because of the collective values shared by the Commonwealth,” said, the Queen.

The Commonwealth Day brings together commonwealth member countries to unite in an effort to promote global issues, international cooperation and the Commonwealth’s work to better the lives of over 2 billion people in its 53 member countries. This year’s commemoration is celebrated under the theme “A Connected Commonwealth”.

“We are confident that next year the Commonwealth Day celebration will be even bigger, more colourful and as vibrant as every gathering of this family,” remarked Tshenolo Modise, Botswana High Commissioner to Namibia, who is also the Dean of the Commonwealth Heads of Mission in Namibia.

Noreen Sitali is an Information Officer at the National Assembly.

2019-03-12 09:38:40 20 days ago