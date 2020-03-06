Conmen fraudulently use minister’s name

Katarina Uupindi

The public have been warned about an email circulating under the name of the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, regarding the alleged distribution of funds from the European Development Fund.

The director of information and research in the ministry, Bertha Amakali, has dismissed the email as “fake news”.

“There is an email circulating in the name of the Hon. Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, requesting for beneficiaries for the 11th European Development Fund (2014-2020), National Indicative Programme 2014-2020 for Namibia,” said Amakali.

“The email address being used is not that of the deputy prime minister and minister of international relations and cooperation, which is tantamount to fraud,” stated Amakali on Tuesday.

According to Amakali, the email further indicates that Nandi-Ndaitwah has distributed the European Development Fund payments to her friends.

“Hon Nandi-Ndaitwah wishes to distance herself from such an email, as it is devoid of any truth and credibility. She does not handle any funds from the European Development Fund,” Amakali warned members of the public.

“If there are any such funds allocated to Namibia, the relevant institution assigned by an Act of Parliament will take appropriate action in using such funds to the benefit of the nation, and not for distribution to individuals,” she added.

She urged the public not to provide their details in such emails as they could lose their money to fraudsters impersonating the international relations minister.

