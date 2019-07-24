Contributing to the development of Namibia through scholarships

Paheja Siririka

WINDHOEK- Prospective students who wish to study in South Africa are urged to apply for scholarships through the Allan Gray Orbis Foundation Namibia office. The foundation was established in 2009 as part of Dr Allan Gray’s vision to make a sustainable, long-term contribution to Namibia by nurturing the emerging entrepreneurial potential of Namibians.

Alvina Hekungua from the Allan Gray Orbis Foundation says this is a great opportunity that Namibian students should grab with both hands. “We have had many students that went through this programme and are doing well,” Hekungua said. The application process started in February and will end this week. “For one to qualify for this scholarship, they need to have at least a C in mathematics and a B symbol in other subjects,” said Hekungua.

An assessment is done on applications upon submission and those who qualify are called back for interviews and eventually further assessed with activities on their leadership and entrepreneurial skills, she explained. “It is important to note this scholarship does not cater to those who want to study dentistry, medicine, veterinary science,” she pointed out.

Hekungua said the foundation works closely with reputable and selected institutions where prospective students can study. “We have institutions such as the University of Witwatersrand, University of Kwazulu Natal, University of Cape Town, University of Pretoria, University of Johannesburg, University of the Western Cape, University of Free State, Rhodes University, Stellenbosch University and the Nelson Mandela University in Port Elizabeth,” highlighted Hekungua.

She believes the scholarship is ideal for Grade 12 learners as they can apply with their April results. “We have come across cases where first-year university students want transfers; they are also eligible to apply,” highlighted Hekungua.

She said the scholarship is a full academic tuition including all initial registration fees, full accommodation cost and meals, monthly stipend, prescribed textbook allowance and cost of medical aid. “They will also be receiving mentorship and academic support. We recently introduced a transport allowance which is given twice a year – in the beginning, and towards the end of the year,” said Hekungua. She added that the scholarship is only for undergraduate students.

The courses being offered under the scholarship include humanities, law, health science and engineering, she said. “The foundation seeks out young people who have the potential to change the world with their energy, curiosity and new ways of seeing and understanding the problems we face, and how to solve them. The foundation’s role is to nurture this potential using an ecosystem of partners, programmes and resources. The world needs entrepreneurs, it needs people who can take a wild idea and grow it into a game-changer. These people are potential personified. They are passionate problem solvers and long-term visionaries. They exist to change the world and the foundation exists to help them change it,” said Hekungua.



