Copa Coca-Cola returns  to Namibia

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK – Global youth football competition, the Copa Coca-Cola U/15 tournament, was this week launched in Namibia’s metropolis and is set to make a return to the country after an absence of more than ten years.

The Copa Coca-Cola schools’ tournament is an annual grassroots football competition that aims to identify, nurture and reward the best in young footballing talent, specifically at secondary schools level.

For Namibia this year, an estimated 525 secondary schools will participate in the tournament starting at circuit level until a regional winner is determined. The school winning the tournament in its region will meet the 13 other secondary schools at the Copa Coca-Cola national finals in Windhoek.

The national finals will be played on July 26 and 27 in Windhoek. That means all the regions should have finalised their regional tournaments before the date of the finals in Windhoek. The sports journalists and coaches will select a Namibia Dream Team that will represent the country at the Copa Coca-Cola Africa tournament which will take place later this year.

Copa Coca-Cola is the premier worldwide grassroots tournament that unlocks the ambitious dreams and possibilities of the world’s football stars. It also aims to inspire young footballers to achieve their dreams through a renowned and respected football tournament in various countries globally, which continues to give voice to the faces who nurture the budding talents of young football heroes as it showcases Africa’s pride and belief in upcoming youngsters.

In Africa, Copa Coca-Cola is played in 22 other countries that include Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Ethiopia, Angola, Zambia, Mozambique, Malawi, Botswana, Namibia, Rwanda, Congo, Swaziland, Nigeria, South Africa, Zimbabwe, Madagascar, Mauritius and Burundi. Outside the continent, Copa Coca-Cola is also played in the Americas, Europe and Asia and in a total of 68 countries caters for over 1.3 million school footballers.

The tournament originated in Zimbabwe in 1989 with the aim of seeking to support the development of potential grassroots talent and promote active, healthy lifestyles among young people.

The draw for the 2019 Copa Coca-Cola National Finals on July 26 and 27:

Match 1: Hardap vs Kunene

Match 2: Ohangwena vs Oshikoto

Match 3: Omaheke vs Khomas

Match 4: Otjozondjupa vs Kavango West

Match 5: Omusati vs //Kharas

Match 6: Oshana vs Zambezi

Match 7: Erongo vs Kavango East

2019-05-31 10:52:54 1 days ago