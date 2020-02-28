COSDEC supports Oshitayi school with chairs Staff Reporter National Oshana

×

Malakia Nashongo

ONDANGWA – COSDEC Ondangwa this week handed over 105 chairs, which they had earlier collected for repairs, to Oshitayi Primary School. The situation of broken furniture had caused learners to share chairs and desks, hampering the teaching-learning process. “Our school has been seriously affected by the serious shortage of chairs; learners share the chairs,” said school principal Philemon Ndapuka.

The 105 chairs that have been repaired by COSDEC have brought joy among the teachers and learners, who can now sit comfortably in class. According to Mirjam Aindongo, the business development coordinator at COSDEC Ondangwa, they have so far completed 105 chairs for the school and they are currently working on 100 desks. The school will be responsible for the procurement of the material and payment of the labour.



2020-02-28 07:11:29 | 7 hours ago