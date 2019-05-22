Sometimes you do things you don’t understand or without a reason even. Sometimes you fall prey to your unruly desires, sometimes you lack courage. It’s not every day that you are able to stay strong and do the things that need to be done, not all days are the same.

Then again, other days you are a lion and the whole jungle bends down to you, your confidence is high and you are as courageous as Donald Trump. On such days, you are in full control of your emotions and nothing in the world matters but getting your task accomplished. Those are the days you live for.

Sometimes I wonder why can’t it be like this every day, especially with the youth. People go about their days with no direction or plan, they simply follow wherever the winds blow them to.

Where we learned this habit is still a mystery to me and to many others that want the youth to get more involved. Maybe it’s how a certain generation was raised or an era that they grew up in. Majority of the youth didn’t have to go through strict apartheid laws that made opportunities hard to come by.

Now that the opportunities are out there, the youth seem to be slow to react to opportunities presented to them, I believe they lack courage. Most are scared of being judged, others are scared of rejection and failure, they all lack courage.

In a world now slowly being dominated by social media as a mouthpiece, it’s no wonder the youth are finding it much difficult to interact and abide by the laws that govern physical interactions. While the internet is definitely going to be a major part of human interaction, it doesn’t help build character and develop the courage needed to get certain things done offline.

As I have been taught and learned throughout the years, nothing worthwhile ever comes easy or freely for that matter. It’s those that persist and persevere in the face of fear and failure and show courage that the world so lucratively rewards.

In the words of Johann Wolfgang van Goethe “To think is easy, to act is hard, but the hardest thing in the world is to act in accordance with your thinking.” And that is what courage is to me, being able to act as you think.

