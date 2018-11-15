Cousin killer gets  15 years in jail

WINDHOEK – A man who three years ago gruesomely murdered his cousin in Katutura was sentenced to 15 years in prison this week.

Benny Goliath killed an unarmed and defenceless cousin who was attempting to flee from him, commented Magistrate Elina Nandago during the sentencing in the Windhoek Regional Court.

Magistrate Nandago noted that Goliath intentionally took away the life of Jacques Geingob on January 15, 2014 when he stabbed him multiple times.

Goliath was found guilty of murder with direct intent on November 7. At the start of his trial he denied guilt, stating that he acted in self-defence but Magistrate Nandago rejected his account of events that led to the death of Geingob on the fateful day.

Consequently, Magistrate Nandago sentenced Goliath to 20 years’ imprisonment of which five are suspended for a period of three years on condition that he is not convicted of murder or any offence in which violence is an element during the period of suspension.

Geingob died after he was stabbed multiple times all over his body in their family yard in Katutura, Windhoek.

According to three state witnesses, there was a fight earlier but it had ceased and the two men parted ways. Witnesses, who were having drinks with Geingob and Goliath when the fight broke out, said the fight broke out because Goliath felt insulted by the group.

According to their testimonies, Goliath stormed after Geingob with a knife. Although Geingob was fleeing away from Goliath, he eventually caught up with him after the victim tripped and fell to the ground.

The witnesses testified that after Geingob fell to the ground, Goliath started stabbing him.

Delivering her judgment, Magistrate Nandago noted that Goliath’s action on that fateful day exceeded the bounds of self-defence. In addition, he was the only witness with the version that Geingob attacked him which prompted him to defend himself.

2018-11-15 09:56:27 1 months ago