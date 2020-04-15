Covid-19: Citizens lend a hand Maria Amakali National Khomas

Members of the community have come together to assist those in need with basic necessities during the national lockdown necessitated by the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Project Co-Feed Namibia is a citizen-driven initiative, which seeks to complement the overall efforts, initiated by the Namibian government and will follow established guidelines from relevant public offices in its cause.

In a press statement, Linda Baumann, one of the founders explained that the project aims to provide a platform for willing citizens to create an impact by assisting directly to mitigate the inevitable shortage of basic necessities among vulnerable members of our community.

“Our targeted groups are vulnerable communities and those who are likely to be most negatively impacted under a prolonged lockdown scenario,” said Baumann.

She further explained that the project does not intend to create new logistical infrastructure but looks to rely on existing distribution networks of partners and volunteers to move supplies from designated points to the targeted beneficiaries.

Additionally, the project committee will keep comprehensive records and publicise relevant statistics about all donations made and distributed to communities. Such information will also be shared via media and established social media channels with individual business donors and the general public to keep them updated with the progress on a regular basis.

“Project Co-Feed Namibia will be responsible for the coordination of volunteer efforts, donations and pledges from ordinary citizens. Businesses including SMEs and corporates can also participate,” noted Baumann.

In order to principal social distancing and minimising personal interactions is adhered to, donations can be made in the following manner; individuals who want to donate can sort and package parcels, which they can place outside their homes for collection; Individual donations via retailers can be dropped at designated areas in stores for collection. Business donations and direct payments will be coordinated after being paid directly to various participating retailers.

Baumann emphasised that Project Co-Feed Namibia will not be collecting or handling any cash contributions.

Those who wish to donate can give non-perishable food, toiletries and cleaning materials. If one wish to participate in the project they can get in touch at cofeednamibia@gmail.com or +264 81 865 2772 (WhatsApp Only).

