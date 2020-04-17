  • April 19th, 2020



Advanced search
Search ePapers Search Classifieds
Home \ Front Page News \ Covid-19 triggers online classes…ministry to provide learning material to disadvantaged learners

Covid-19 triggers online classes…ministry to provide learning material to disadvantaged learners

Albertina Nakale   Front Page News   Khomas
2,538
1

Share on social media


Over 20 000 teachers countrywide have indicated they have access to online learning tools and can connect to platforms such as WhatsApp, education minister Anna Nghipondoka said yesterday. This forms part of modalities laid out by the ministry to ensure teaching and learning continue amid the national Covid-19 lockdown. 
Nghipondoka said wherever teachers find themselves by the time of the lockdown nationally, although it is not at their duty stations, educators must join one another and teach learners. Namibia has more than 800 000 learners in both private and public schools, with a total number of more than 30 000 teachers nationally. 

However, not all teachers and learners have access to online learning, as some live in remote areas, where such connectivity is non-existent. 

For those less privileged in terms of online and e-learning, the ministry has come up with modalities to have production hubs at resource centres and schools, where worksheets will be produced and distributed to learners weekly, taking into consideration health protocols such as social distancing. 

She urged educators to start getting together and start teaching wherever they find themselves in Namibia for the next two weeks. She said over 13 000 learners, with the majority who are based in Khomas, are using online tools through the ministry’s learning platforms. The ministry of education deputy executive director responsible for formal education Eda Bohn said according to data collected from the 2019 education census, only 32% of Namibian schools would not have access to traditional telecommunications. 

About 18% have no electricity, 13% have no access to sanitation, while 11% have no access to water. “There is a plan to deploy water tanks to make water accessible to schools. These plans are submitted for costing and execution. The same applies to 250 schools without sanitation facilities; there will be renovations to be made,” she said. 
Nghipondoka also said plans are being developed to get power through solar systems to schools. If there are no lockdown extensions due to Covid-19, Nghipondoka said teachers are expected to be physically at schools. Further, she noted come 6 May when teachers return to schools physically, learners will still be required to remain home until further notice. 
In terms of hygiene, she said they would ensure they have a safe working environment. According to her, the ministry is looking for funds to ensure all schools have running water or water tanks, ablution facilities and soaps to wash the hands of learners and teachers. 

She said the ministry has instructed all education directors to make use of the available resources to prepare schools for teaching and learning in case the lockdown is lifted. 
About 370 000 learners used to benefit from the school feeding programmes where they are provided a meal per day. The ministry pledged to continue providing them with such meals and anticipate the number will increase. Therefore, she called on everyone to come on board and assist in this regard to feed the needy children.
– anakale@nepc.com.na 


Albertina Nakale
2020-04-17 10:35:28 | 1 days ago
Home \ Front Page News \ Covid-19 triggers online classes…ministry to provide learning material to disadvantaged learners - New Era Live

2 Comments

  1. User
    Mary Marshal

    I am so Happy to be writing this article in here, i am here to explore blogs forum about the wonderful and most safe cure for HERPES SIMPLEX VIRUS . I was positive to the deadly Virus called HERPES and i lost hope completely because i was rejected even by my closet friends. i searched online to know and inquire about cure for HERPES and i saw Dr EDES testimony online on how he was cured so many persons from Herpes Disease. so i decided to contact the great herbalist because i know that nature has the power to heal everything. i contacted him to know how he can help me and he told me never to worry that he will help me with the natural herbs from God! after 2 days of contacting him, he told me that the cure has been ready and he sent it to me via FEDEX or DHL and it got to me after 4 days! i used the medicine as he instructed me (MORNING and EVENING) and i was cured! its really like a dream but i'm so happy! that's the reason i decided to also add more comment of Him so that more people can be saved just like me! and if you need his help,contact his Email: (dredeshome@gmail.com) you can contact him on whatsapp +2348151937428 BLOG https://dredesherbal.webs.com He also cure the below listed sickness; (1) HERPES, (2) DIABETES, (3) HIV&AIDS, (4) URINARY TRACT INFECTION, (5) HEPATITIS B, (6) IMPOTENCE, (7) BARENESS/INFERTILITY (8) DIARRHEA (9) ASTHMA...

  2. User
    Angelo Bunny

    There is no problem without a solution, And today God has used a Dr Igudia to solve my own problem with his herbal medicine, i was diagnosed with Hepatitis b virus 4 years ago, and i was told it has no cure that i have told me taking drugs, this break my heart because i hate drugs, this made me started looking for ways and means to get this virus out of my body, and i started making research and one day i came across a man who was sharing testimony how Dr Igudia Cure him and his wife from HIV, hearing this news Gladys my heart and i quickly collected the contact of the doctor he posted and message him, and after telling him all my problems he said he can help me and told me the cost of the medicine and said i will have to pay for the delivery first that when i receive the medicine before i will pay for the medicine and then i send him my address. This make it 7 months now that i have finished taking his treatment and has done 3 different test and all came out negative and i'm now living a normal life free from drugs. You can also contact this Doctor for any health issues or challenges for solution. Here are his contact Email Address: drigudiaherbhome@gmail.com Congratulations as you find solutions to all your health problems.

You might also like...

Popular this Week

WINDHOEK WEATHER

Regions

The Economy

From the Newsroom

A New Namibia

Nation's Agenda

News in Oshiwambo

Classifieds